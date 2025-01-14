WEF: Trump to speak virtually, Zelensky to appear in person

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
US President-elect Donald Trump will attend this year's annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos via video conference. He is scheduled to speak on January 23.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will arrive in the Swiss mountain resort in person, WEF President Børge Brende said on Tuesday.

This year’s edition of the event will be held from January 20-24. Trump, whose official inauguration is scheduled for Monday, will take part in the forum for the third time after those during his first term in the Oval Office, in 2018 and 2020.

According to Brende, speaking at a virtual press conference, additional key members of the new US administration are also expected to attend, but there has been no confirmation so far. Asked whether Elon Musk might be among them, the Norwegian replied: “We don’t know. He is certainly welcome.”

As for Zelensky, this will be his second appearance in Davos in a row. The Ukrainian president will be in Graubünden on January 21, Brende said. Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, announced last week that she would organise a meeting with Zelensky.

‘Intelligent age’

Nearly 3,000 guests, including prominent politicians (more than 60 heads of state and government), business leaders and representatives of various industries, will gather in Davos to discuss global challenges. This year’s slogan is “The Intelligent Age: A time for cooperation.”

The WEF will kick off on Monday, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang. Argentine President Javier Milei, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa, and the de facto foreign minister of the new Syrian government Asaad Hassan al-Shaybani will also be present.

