Swiss president reiterates country’s support for Ukraine

Keller-Sutter assured Ukraine of continued humanitarian aid and support for the country's reconstruction. Keystone-SDA

Karin Keller-Sutter, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency, reaffirmed Switzerland's support for Ukraine on Monday at a summit in Kyiv to mark the third anniversary of the war. The objective remains a just and lasting peace, she said.

“It is clear that a lasting solution cannot be achieved without Ukraine,” said the president, speaking by video conference. “We are striving to work closely with our partners in Europe for a peaceful future in Ukraine and across the continent”.

In her speech, Keller-Sutter recalled the support provided by the Swiss government to Ukraine up to now, such as the Bürgenstock conference in June 2024, which laid the foundations for new peace talks, or the mine action conference held in Lausanne last October.

According to Keller-Sutter, the numerous mines in Ukraine not only threaten lives, but also pose a danger to food security in Ukraine and worldwide. Switzerland has also taken in Ukrainian refugees, providing them with security and support.

Additional aid

Keller-Sutter assured Ukraine of continued humanitarian aid and support for the country’s reconstruction. Two weeks ago, the Swiss government earmarked CHF1.5 billion ($1.67 billion) for the reconstruction of urban infrastructure, the restoration of a secure basic supply, and the continuation of emergency aid until 2028.

Switzerland will chair the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) next year, and thus intends to make an even greater contribution to peace and security, said Keller-Sutter.

