Swiss Attorney General ends criminal case against Russian oligarch Rybolovlev
The Swiss Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has closed the criminal proceedings opened in 2017 against Russian businessman Dmitry Rybolovlev, related to his dispute with Geneva art dealer Yves Bouvier. They say there are no grounds for prosecution.
The OAG’s verdict, conveyed on Tuesday by Rybolovlev’s defence and shared with the Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA, cleared the businessman of suspicion of “acts performed without right for a foreign state” for allegedly luring Bouvier to Monaco to be apprehended by the police of the Principality.
