SWISS cancels flights to Beirut until January

Swiss cancels flights to Beirut until at least January 18 Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has announced it will suspend flights to Beirut, the Lebanese capital currently under fire, until at least January 18, 2025.

1 minute

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This decision by SWISS, part of the Lufthansa Group, aims to provide greater planning certainty for both passengers and crew.

More

More ICRC president: humanitarian law is violated ‘every day around the world’ This content was published on The Geneva Conventions celebrate their 75th anniversary against a backdrop of multiple armed conflicts. Read more: ICRC president: humanitarian law is violated ‘every day around the world’

Affected passengers will be contacted, the airline announced on Wednesday. The company is offering free rebooking for a later travel date or a refund of the ticket price.

Beirut has been experiencing conflict for over three weeks. The Israeli army has been conducting daily airstrikes on targets in the city as part of its conflict with the Lebanon-based militia Hezbollah.

Translated from German by DeepL/sp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.