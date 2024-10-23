SWISS cancels flights to Beirut until January

Affected passengers will be contacted, the airline announced on Wednesday. The company is offering free rebooking for a later travel date or a refund of the ticket price.
Beirut has been experiencing conflict for over three weeks. The Israeli army has been conducting daily airstrikes on targets in the city as part of its conflict with the Lebanon-based militia Hezbollah.
