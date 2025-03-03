Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Foreign Affairs

Swiss federal office sees no reason to end deportations of asylum-seekers to Croatia

SEM sees no reason to stop returns to Croatia
Extensive investigations have not revealed any evidence that the Dublin returnees are at risk of being pushed back to Bosnia and Herzegovina or of systematic violence by the Croatian police authorities, the SEM said. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss federal office sees no reason to end deportations of asylum-seekers to Croatia
Listening: Swiss federal office sees no reason to end deportations of asylum-seekers to Croatia

Switzerland's State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) continues to deport asylum-seekers to Croatia. It thus rejects a demand from the Swiss Refugee Council in mid-February, which called for a halt to the returns.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to the latest information from the SEM, the problems described at the Croatian border region cannot be linked to deportations to Croatia under Europe’s Dublin asylum procedure. The SEM made this statement on Monday in response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency. Returns have been carried out legally and without exception to the capital Zagreb, it said.

Furthermore, there was no connection between the repatriations and the pushbacks at the border mentioned in a press release by the Swiss Refugee Council. These occur when refugees and migrants are forced out of the Schengen area immediately after crossing the border and prevented from applying for asylum.

Extensive investigations have not revealed any evidence that the Dublin returnees are at risk of being pushed back to Bosnia and Herzegovina or of systematic violence by the Croatian police authorities, the SEM said. The misconduct of the Croatian security forces does not indicate a systematic use of violence against migrants, it added.

More

The council’s criticisms and demands are based on a new report on the asylum system in Croatia. Employees of the organisation visited Croatian asylum centers in October and spoke with representatives of local non-governmental organizations. They found evidence of systematic incidents of inhumane and degrading treatment of asylum-seekers by the Croatian police.

Translated from German with DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
10 Likes
28 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
68 Likes
134 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR