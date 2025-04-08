Swiss finance minister to meet European counterparts to discuss trade tariffs
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter will take part in an informal meeting of the European Union's economics and finance (Ecofin) ministers in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday to discuss trade tariffs and economic growth in Europe.
This is the first time that Switzerland, which is not a EU member, has been invited to an Ecofin meeting.
Keller Sutter, who also holds the rotating Swiss presidency role, is due to take part in a discussion on the subject of economic growth in Europe in the light of geopolitical developments. She will also hold bilateral talks with some of her counterparts, the Swiss finance ministry said on Monday.
Discussions on joint arms purchases are also scheduled for the second day of the meeting. The European think-tank Bruegel has drawn up an analysis on this subject, advocating the creation of a new inter-state entity specifically for such purchases.
Keller-Sutter will not take part in the second day of the Ecofin meeting.
