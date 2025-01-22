Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Foreign Affairs

Swiss health minister criticises Trump’s ‘rash’ WHO exit

Photo of Donald Trump in the Oval Office
EPA/JIM LO SCALZO / POOL
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland has expressed “deep” regret over US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO), Swiss Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider told the Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA in Davos on Tuesday. She described it as a rash move that undermines multilateral cooperation.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

“We will show that we are not intimidated,” said Baume-Schneider at the World Economic Forum (WEF). She stressed the importance of the WHO not just for Switzerland, but globally, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s not just about money,” she continued, noting that “countless lives have been saved” thanks to the organisation.

Baume-Schneider mentioned that the Swiss government still needs to discuss Trump’s decision to pull the US out of the WHO. Trump signed the withdrawal just hours after his inauguration on Monday.

When asked about Switzerland’s role in relation to the Trump administration, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described a Europe losing momentum, Baume-Schneider conveyed a message of a “strong” Switzerland. She echoed the sentiments of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who depicted Europe as strong despite the criticisms.

Translated from French with DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

