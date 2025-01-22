Swiss president meets Zelensky in Davos amid tensions with Europe
Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. Despite his earlier criticism of Europe, Zelensky expressed gratitude to Switzerland for its support.
Zelensky did not hold back in his criticism of Europe in Davos on Tuesday, just a day after Donald Trump’s inauguration. He issued a warning to Europe before meeting with Keller-Sutter, during which they maintained good relations. Earlier, the European Union (EU) had asserted its stance against the American administration.
“Will Trump listen to the EU or negotiate with Russia and China without Europe?” Zelensky remarked. Meanwhile, Trump promised in November to end the war in Ukraine “within 24 hours.” The Republican made no mention of Ukraine during his inaugural speech on Monday.
Von der Leyen displays a strong EU
For her part, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, keen to dispel doubts, presented a strong Europe “open for business” and that “respects the rules of the game” at the opening of the WEF.
“The era when Europe relied on cheap energy from Russia and outsourced its own security is over,” she declared, while reaching out to China.
Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xiuxiang, also present at the forum’s opening, reiterated his opposition to any trade war, as Trump threatens to impose heavy taxes on China.
