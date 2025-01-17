Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter makes official visit to Austria

The new Swiss president met her counterpart, Alexander Van der Bellen, in Vienna on Friday. Talks centred on relations between the two countries, European policy and bilateral relations with the European Union.
Discussions also focused on the security situation in Europe and the role of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), which Switzerland will chair in 2026.
Keller Sutter, who is also Swiss finance minister, reaffirmed the importance of the OSCE, whose role is to enable exchanges between numerous countries aimed at better overcoming conflicts, she said.
As Donald Trump prepares to take office as the new US president next week, the Swiss president called for open and constructive discussions to continue to ensure a fruitful exchange.
Far-right parties in Europe
Swiss political scientist Oscar Mazzoleni told the Keystone-SDA news agency that the new US administration’s protectionist stance and the growing importance of far-right parties in Europe are opening up a new phase in the EU’s history.
This is putting pressure on the Schengen Agreement, internal border controls and, more broadly, the weight of national governments, he noted. This also casts doubt on the bilateral agreements under discussion with Switzerland, said Mazzoleni.
Austria’s president also outlined the latest developments in domestic politics and the process of forming a government. The leader of the far-right FPÖ party, Herbert Kickl, is negotiating with the conservatives to form a government.
Against the backdrop of the rise of far-right parties, Mazzoleni also spoke of Switzerland’s encirclement by countries where far-right political groups have the wind in their sails.
He pointed out that “the growing international circulation of extreme right-wing ideas and political styles can undoubtedly have an impact on parties and movements in Switzerland”. In this context, the media have a role to play.
He cited in particular the shift of the NZZ newspaper, traditionally linked to moderate liberalism, to the right.
“The praise for Trump, [Argentinian President Javier] Milei and [tech entrepreneur Elon] Musk to be found on the pages of this daily may help to reinforce the opportunities that the Swiss People’s Party or other parties may seize in the near future,” said Mazzoleni.
Translated from French by DeepL/sb
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
