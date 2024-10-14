Switzerland calls on Israel to halt attacks on Unifil in Lebanon

Switzerland calls on Israel to halt attacks against Unifil in Lebanon Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Switzerland has called on the Israeli army to immediately cease all attacks on the UN observer mission Unifil in Lebanon, according to a statement issued by the foreign ministry on Sunday evening. Three Swiss blue berets are also stationed in Lebanon.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweiz fordert von Israel Angriffs-Stopp gegen Unifil im Libanon Original Read more: Schweiz fordert von Israel Angriffs-Stopp gegen Unifil im Libanon

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Swiss foreign ministry also called for the protection of UN facilities to be respected and for compliance with international law. “We also call on all parties to work towards an immediate ceasefire,” the statement on the online portal X continued.

According to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the attacks on Unifil (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) during the Israeli offensive against Hezbollah could constitute war crimes.

“Unifil personnel and its facilities must never be attacked,” Guterres emphasized in a statement on Sunday. “Attacks on peacekeepers violate international law … (and) may constitute a war crime.”

+ Swiss safe after shelling of UN headquarters in Lebanon

Of the three Swiss blue berets, i.e. unarmed observers, currently stationed in Lebanon, all are safe and sound. This was confirmed by Daniel Seckler from the Swiss Armed Forces Competence Centre for Operations Abroad (Swissint) to the Keystone-SDA news agency on Sunday evening. Over the past few days, several Unifil members have been reported injured after being shot at, in some cases from unknown directions.

Entrance to Unifil post destroyed

According to the UN, Israeli tanks forcibly entered a Unifil base in southern Lebanon on Sunday. Two tanks destroyed the main gate of the post in Ramyah, not far from the Israeli border, early in the morning, Unifil said.

Around two hours later, another incident occurred at the same location. According to the Unifil statement, shots were fired there from which “smoke” escaped. Some 15 members of the peacekeeping forces had suffered skin irritation and gastrointestinal problems as a result.

The Israeli military said that a tank transporting wounded soldiers had backed a few metres into the Unifil base while trying to turn. In addition, smoke grenades had been detonated to secure the evacuation of the wounded soldiers. The tank then left the base.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.