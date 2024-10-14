Switzerland calls on Israel to halt attacks on Unifil in Lebanon
Switzerland has called on the Israeli army to immediately cease all attacks on the UN observer mission Unifil in Lebanon, according to a statement issued by the foreign ministry on Sunday evening. Three Swiss blue berets are also stationed in Lebanon.
The Swiss foreign ministry also called for the protection of UN facilities to be respected and for compliance with international law. “We also call on all parties to work towards an immediate ceasefire,” the statement on the online portal X continued.
According to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the attacks on Unifil (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) during the Israeli offensive against Hezbollah could constitute war crimes.
“Unifil personnel and its facilities must never be attacked,” Guterres emphasized in a statement on Sunday. “Attacks on peacekeepers violate international law … (and) may constitute a war crime.”
Of the three Swiss blue berets, i.e. unarmed observers, currently stationed in Lebanon, all are safe and sound. This was confirmed by Daniel Seckler from the Swiss Armed Forces Competence Centre for Operations Abroad (Swissint) to the Keystone-SDA news agency on Sunday evening. Over the past few days, several Unifil members have been reported injured after being shot at, in some cases from unknown directions.
Entrance to Unifil post destroyed
According to the UN, Israeli tanks forcibly entered a Unifil base in southern Lebanon on Sunday. Two tanks destroyed the main gate of the post in Ramyah, not far from the Israeli border, early in the morning, Unifil said.
Around two hours later, another incident occurred at the same location. According to the Unifil statement, shots were fired there from which “smoke” escaped. Some 15 members of the peacekeeping forces had suffered skin irritation and gastrointestinal problems as a result.
The Israeli military said that a tank transporting wounded soldiers had backed a few metres into the Unifil base while trying to turn. In addition, smoke grenades had been detonated to secure the evacuation of the wounded soldiers. The tank then left the base.
