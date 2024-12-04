Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Switzerland demands immediate halt to hostilities in Syria

Syrian opposition fighters stand on a seized Syrian army armoured vehicle on the outskirts of Hama, Syria, 3, December 2024.
Syrian opposition fighters stand on a seized Syrian army armoured vehicle on the outskirts of Hama, Syria, December 3, 2024. Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The Swiss foreign ministry has called for an immediate end to hostilities in Syria. International humanitarian law must be respected, it declared via the social media platform X on Tuesday.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The Swiss ministry said the civilian population and humanitarian personnel must be protected, and called for “safe and unhindered humanitarian access”. A credible peace process is “more urgent than ever”, it added on X.

Fighting has suddenly escalated in Syria. Syrian rebels captured Aleppo, the country’s second largest city, last week in an attack initiated by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. Formerly known as the Nusra Front, it was al-Qaeda’s official wing in Syria until breaking ties in 2016. It is sanctioned by the United Nations Security Council.

The front line has now shifted around 130 kilometres south of the city of Hama. Fierce fighting is reportedly taking place in the area surrounding the city. Rebels are said to have captured at least ten villages and towns. Syria’s armed forces have allegedly increased their troop presence and responded with dozens of airstrikes on the rebels.

According to information from activists, at least 27 people were killed in fighting around the strategically important town on Tuesday, as reported by the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is monitoring the war in the country with a network of informants.

The devastating war in Syria has been going on for over a decade and divided the country. President Bashar al-Assad’s government most recently controlled around two-thirds of the country with the help of its allies Russia and Iran.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

