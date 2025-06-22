The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Switzerland lifts sanctions on Syria after Assad’s fall

Photo of Syria
Switzerland is lifting its economic sanctions on Syria following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government. Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland lifts sanctions on Syria after Assad's fall
Switzerland is lifting its economic sanctions on Syria following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government.

2025-06-22
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The decision was made by the Swiss government, bringing the country in line with a similar move by the European Union (EU) at the end of May.

The Syrian central bank will be taken off the sanctions list, the Federal Council, Switzerland’s executive body, announced on Friday. This means its assets and economic resources will no longer be frozen.

The same applies to several other organisations and companies that the Federal Council sees as vital to Syria’s economic recovery. These include energy firms, according to the revised ordinance. The updated federal decree took effect on Friday at 6pm.

With this decision, the Federal Council also lifted previous restrictions on certain financial services, trade in precious metals and the export of luxury goods.

However, targeted sanctions against individuals and organisations linked to the former Syrian government remain in place, the government said. Export restrictions on arms and equipment that could be used for repression also continue to apply.

Switzerland first adopted EU sanctions against the Assad government in May 2011, in response to the violent crackdown on civilians by the Syrian army, police and intelligence services.

