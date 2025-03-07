Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Switzerland lifts some sanctions against Syria

Switzerland has lifted certain sanctions against Syria in light of the change of government in Damascus.

In doing so, it is following the decision of the European Union, which has also eased its sanctions.

+ New country, old fears: a review of Syria

Switzerland lifted the measures against the Syrian energy and transportation sectors, as announced by the Federal Council on Friday. Certain financial services and banking relationships are also permitted again. The suspension of sanctions is intended to support a peaceful and orderly political transition process in Syria.

The remaining provisions of the Ordinance on Measures against Syria, including further financial and goods sanctions, are not affected by this decision. It was also stated that the easing of sanctions would not release any blocked funds.

Switzerland adopted sanctions against Syria for the first time on May 18, 2011, the Federal Council wrote. The sanctions against Syria were imposed due to the violent repression of the civilian population by the Syrian armed and security forces and were directed against the government of former President Bashar al-Assad, who was ousted from power on December 8 last year.

The Federal Council is following developments in Syria closely and reserves the right to make further changes to the sanctions regime. This also includes the possibility of reintroducing measures that have been lifted, it said.

According to activists, the death toll from fighting between troops of the Syrian transitional government and armed Assad supporters rose to 130 on Friday afternoon. This was reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. According to government forces, the clashes are taking place in the province of Latakia, a stronghold of the Alawite religious minority, to which Assad also belonged.

More

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

