Switzerland unable to properly verify weapons exported to India

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss authorities are finding it difficult to monitor India over rules governing the non-re-exportation of war materiel to third parties.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

A Swiss delegation was unable to inspect all the weapons delivered to India last November. It was only able to “physically check” a small proportion of the weapons, according to a report submitted to the Keystone-SDA press agency, confirming a report by Swiss public broadcaster SRF. The checks were carried out on several occasions by video call. The result of the checks was therefore “unsatisfactory”.

The question now arises as to whether the unchecked firearms could have been passed on, according to the report by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO). For some years now, Switzerland has been able to reserve the right to verify compliance with the rules on the non-re-exportation of war materiel in the countries to which it exports arms.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.