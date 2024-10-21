Proportion of Ukrainian men seeking protection in Switzerland grows

"The increase in the number of male asylum-seekers could be related to the fact that Ukraine has intensified mobilisation since the spring of 2024," said the State Secretariat for Migration.

Fewer people are fleeing to Switzerland from Ukraine, but the proportion of men is increasing, according to a report in the SonntagsZeitung.

In 2024, the gender ratio of applications for protection filed by Ukrainians has almost balanced itself out: so far this year, 52% of applications were made by women and 48% by men, data from the State Secretariat from Migration (SEM) cited by the Sunday paper shows.

The change could be a result of choices being made by those who, by moving to Switzerland, want to avoid military service.

“The increase in the number of male asylum-seekers could be related to the fact that Ukraine has intensified mobilisation since the spring of 2024,” the SEM indicated to the Zurich-based newspaper.

Since March 2022, Switzerland has granted temporary protection to people fleeing the war in Ukraine, a policy similar to that of the European Union.

