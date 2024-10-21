Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Proportion of Ukrainian men seeking protection in Switzerland grows

Ukrainian refugees in Switzerland, more and more are men
"The increase in the number of male asylum-seekers could be related to the fact that Ukraine has intensified mobilisation since the spring of 2024," said the State Secretariat for Migration. Keystone-SDA
Fewer people are fleeing to Switzerland from Ukraine, but the proportion of men is increasing, according to a report in the SonntagsZeitung.

In 2024, the gender ratio of applications for protection filed by Ukrainians has almost balanced itself out: so far this year, 52% of applications were made by women and 48% by men, data from the State Secretariat from Migration (SEM) cited by the Sunday paper shows.

+ Go to war or stay put? Ukrainian men in Switzerland face fresh dilemmas 

The change could be a result of choices being made by those who, by moving to Switzerland, want to avoid military service.

“The increase in the number of male asylum-seekers could be related to the fact that Ukraine has intensified mobilisation since the spring of 2024,” the SEM indicated to the Zurich-based newspaper.

Since March 2022, Switzerland has granted temporary protection to people fleeing the war in Ukraine, a policy similar to that of the European Union.

Adapted from Italian with DeepL/gw

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

