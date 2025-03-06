Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Foreign Affairs

Your thoughts on Swiss neutrality

Some say Switzerland is no longer neutral, others say Swiss neutrality hasn’t changed for centuries. We asked and you answered - here are some contributions from our online debate.

The fact is that few things about Switzerland are more misunderstood than its neutrality. Swiss neutrality is a mixture of rigid legal norms and flexible policy, which has basically remained the same but has adapted to the times. But what future does the Swiss neutrality model have?

Read more about the topic of neutrality on our website.

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How will Swiss democracy promotion fare after the USAID funding freeze?

Switzerland has followed America's lead so far. The freezing of USAID funds demands a rethink.

Join the discussion
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jo Fahy

What do you think about advanced health technologies such as freezing cord blood?

Do you have any experience with such solutions? Do you think more or less regulation is needed and why?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
32 Comments
View the discussion
Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
381 Likes
272 Comments
View the discussion

More

Neutrality

Switzerland and neutrality are synonymous but that does not mean the Swiss have no military might.

More

What is the role of Swiss military observers?

This content was published on In 1990, Switzerland sent observers to work in a UN peacekeeping mission for the first time, a move that sparked debates in the neutral nation.

Read more: What is the role of Swiss military observers?

