Your thoughts on Swiss neutrality
Some say Switzerland is no longer neutral, others say Swiss neutrality hasn’t changed for centuries. We asked and you answered - here are some contributions from our online debate.
The fact is that few things about Switzerland are more misunderstood than its neutrality. Swiss neutrality is a mixture of rigid legal norms and flexible policy, which has basically remained the same but has adapted to the times. But what future does the Swiss neutrality model have?
Read more about the topic of neutrality on our website.
External Content
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.