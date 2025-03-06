Your thoughts on Swiss neutrality

Some say Switzerland is no longer neutral, others say Swiss neutrality hasn’t changed for centuries. We asked and you answered - here are some contributions from our online debate.

Julie Hunt Julie worked as a radio reporter for BBC and independent radio all over the UK before joining swissinfo.ch's predecessor, Swiss Radio International, as a producer. After attending film school, Julie worked as an independent filmmaker before coming to swissinfo.ch in 2001.

The fact is that few things about Switzerland are more misunderstood than its neutrality. Swiss neutrality is a mixture of rigid legal norms and flexible policy, which has basically remained the same but has adapted to the times. But what future does the Swiss neutrality model have?

