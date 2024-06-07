French energy workers flag strikes over wages – statement

1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – The French CGT union on Friday announced it has lodged a strike notice in the energy sector for this summer with first walkouts in the electricity and gas companies planned on June 20, it said in a statement, citing wages as the reason for the move.

The strike notice, which is required under French law and doesn’t necessarily mean there will be outages, was filed from the period from June 14 until September 13.

Labour tensions in France’s critical infrastructure are closely watched this summer, as the country is set to host the 2024 Olympic Summer Games.