French far right RN party would not get majority in parliament -Harris Interactive poll

1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – The far-right National Rally (RN) party would not get a majority of seats in the French parliament following the second round of parliament elections on Sunday, according to a Harris Interactive poll.

Harris Interactive’s poll – conducted for Challenges magazine, M6 TV and RTL radio, said the RN and its allies would get 190 to 220 seats. That is well short of the 289 seats needed for a majority.

The left wing New Popular Front coalition was seen in second place, with 159-183 seats, while President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist camp was seen in third spot with 110-135 seats.