Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

French far right RN party would not get majority in parliament -Harris Interactive poll

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – The far-right National Rally (RN) party would not get a majority of seats in the French parliament following the second round of parliament elections on Sunday, according to a Harris Interactive poll.

Harris Interactive’s poll – conducted for Challenges magazine, M6 TV and RTL radio, said the RN and its allies would get 190 to 220 seats. That is well short of the 289 seats needed for a majority.

The left wing New Popular Front coalition was seen in second place, with 159-183 seats, while President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist camp was seen in third spot with 110-135 seats.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
26 Likes
42 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
83 Likes
82 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR