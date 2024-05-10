French soccer star Mbappe confirms he will leave Paris Saint Germain

1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – French soccer star Kylian Mbappe said in a video on social media platform X on Friday that he would leave Paris Saint Germain and end his ‘adventure’ with the club in a few weeks time.

“This is my last year at Paris Saint Germain. I will not stay on and I will end my adventure in a few weeks time. I will play my last match at the Parc des Princes this Sunday,” he said in his video address.

There has been widespread media speculation that Mbappe will move to Real Madrid, but Mbappe did not mention the Spanish champions in his video.