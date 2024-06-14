Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
G7 leaders commit to faster transition from fossil fuels – draft statement

This content was published on
1 minute

BORGO EGNAZIA, Italy (Reuters) – Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) developed democracies will commit to accelerating their transition away from fossil fuels during this decade, according to a draft of a statement to be issued at the end of their ongoing summit in Italy.

“We will transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems in a just, orderly, and equitable manner, accelerating actions in this critical decade, to achieve net-zero by 2050 in keeping with the best available science,” says the draft seen by Reuters.

Other commitments on climate policy in the draft include a pledge “to phase out existing unabated coal power generation in our energy systems during the first half of 2030s.”

