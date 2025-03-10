Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Galderma Backers Poised to Raise $1.5 Billion in Stake Sale

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — Shareholders of Galderma Group AG are poised to raise about 1.34 billion Swiss francs ($1.5 billion) from the sale of a roughly 6.3% stake in the Swiss skincare group.

Buyout group EQT AB, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Auba Investment Pte are likely to price the sale of around 15 million shares at about 89 Swiss francs each, according to terms seen by Bloomberg News. The price represents about a 7.8% discount to the shares’ Monday close, Bloomberg calculations show.

Demand for the shares at the indicated price and above exceeded the stock available by multiple times, the terms showed. Orders are no longer being accepted.

The offering — which marks the latest in a string of sell-downs since the company went public a year ago — is expected to bring the shareholders’ combined ownership below 50%, according to the terms.

It comes amid a flurry of block sales in Europe as shareholders move to take advantage of high stock prices. 

Shares in Galderma are up 82% from the price of its initial public offering, even after subdued growth forecasts prompted the stock to drop last week.

Bank of America Corp., BNP Paribas SA, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and UBS Group AG are arranging the stock sale.

–With assistance from David Morris and Bre Bradham.

(Updates with additional details starting in second paragraph.)

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

