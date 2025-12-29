US pledges $2 billion for UN humanitarian aid
The United States has made a $2 billion (CHF1.58 billion) pledge for UN humanitarian aid, a US State Department official said on Monday, following major foreign aid cuts by the Trump administration in 2025.
The US slashed its aid spending this year, and leading
Western donors such as Germany also pared back assistance as
they pivoted to increased defense spending, triggering a severe
funding crunch for the United Nations.
The US is pledging to commit $2 billion in funding to the
United Nations for humanitarian aid, the US. State Department official said. No further details were provided on how the money would be allocated or if additional pledges would follow.
More
What lies ahead for International Geneva in 2026
UN data shows total US. humanitarian contributions to the
UN fell to about $3.38 billion in 2025, equating to about
14.8% of the global sum. This was down sharply from $14.1
billion the prior year, and a peak of $17.2 billion in 2022.
Earlier in December, the United Nations launched a 2026 aid
appeal for $23 billion to reach 87 million people at risk – half
the $47 billion sought for 2025, reflecting plunging donor
support despite record global needs.
UN aid chief Tom Fletcher has said the UN’s humanitarian
response is overstretched and underfunded, meaning “brutal
choices” had to be made to prioritise those most in need.
Reuters/jdp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
