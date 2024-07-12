Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
German army nears deal to order about 100 Boxer vehicles from KNDS, Spiegel says

This content was published on
1 minute

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany’s armed forces are nearing a deal to order about 100 Boxer armoured vehicles from German-French defence contractor KNDS for use in Ukraine, Spiegel magazine reported on Friday without specifying its sources.

A first tranche of 80 vehicles would likely cost more than 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion), to be financed from the defence military’s 100 billion euros special fund created after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the magazine added.

KNDS declined to comment and the German defence ministry was not immediately available for comment.

The possible order will likely include 80 wheeled armoured howitzer RCH 155 that come with artillery weaponry, the report added.

The order would follow a previous planned order by Germany for 105 KNDS-made Leopard 2 A8 tanks for 2.9 billion euros, reported by Reuters last month.

($1 = 0.9185 euros)

