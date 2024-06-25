Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
German minister announces more Gaza aid, criticises parts of Israeli government

(Reuters) – Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday announced 19 million euros ($20.3 million) in more aid to Gaza and criticised parts of the Israeli government for actions that she said undermined the country’s long-term security.

Baerbock was in Jerusalem as part of efforts to prevent war between Israel and Hamas from escalating into a regional conflict.

“Increasing settler violence is spreading fear and terror in the West Bank and digging ever deeper trenches of hatred,” she said.

“Parts of the Israeli government coalition are stirring up trouble and endangering long-term Israeli security interests with their aggressive settler policy,” she added.

($1 = 0.9327 euros)

