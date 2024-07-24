Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Germany’s Cologne airport shuts down as climate group disrupts traffic

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany’s Cologne-Bonn airport has stopped all flights due to disruption caused by a climate activist group, police in the western city of Cologne said in a statement on Wednesday.

The group, Last Generation, said in separate statements on the X social media platform that it was blocking air traffic at the airport and published a picture of one of its members with his hand glued to the runway.

Last Generation said it wants the German government to pursue a global agreement to exit oil, gas and coal by 2030.

The group said “similar peaceful, civil protests at airports” were planned for Wednesday in Britain, Austria, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Canada, the United States, Scotland and Norway.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Miranda Murray)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
64 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR