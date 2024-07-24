Germany’s Cologne airport shuts down as climate group disrupts traffic

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany’s Cologne-Bonn airport has stopped all flights due to disruption caused by a climate activist group, police in the western city of Cologne said in a statement on Wednesday.

The group, Last Generation, said in separate statements on the X social media platform that it was blocking air traffic at the airport and published a picture of one of its members with his hand glued to the runway.

Last Generation said it wants the German government to pursue a global agreement to exit oil, gas and coal by 2030.

The group said “similar peaceful, civil protests at airports” were planned for Wednesday in Britain, Austria, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Canada, the United States, Scotland and Norway.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Miranda Murray)