Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Germany’s Habeck sees French election result as challenge for relations

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

STUTTGART (Reuters) – German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck welcomed the left’s win against the far right in the French election but warned that there were challenges ahead for France, Europe and the French-German relationship, in comments to reporters on Monday.

“We cannot say this went well and tick the checkbox yet,” Habeck said in Stuttgart. “We still need to pay close attention to what happens next in France.”

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
37 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
14 Likes
46 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
24 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR