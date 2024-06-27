Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Germany’s Scholz: will discuss EU top jobs fairly at Council summit

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the decision to back Ursula von der Leyen for a second term as head of the EU’s powerful executive body, along with other top jobs, would be discussed carefully with all 27 leaders of the EU member states.

“We have reached a political understanding” among the European Parliament’s three main centrist groups,” Scholz said at the EU Council summit in Brussels on Thursday.

“That’s just one position. We will discuss this carefully and fairly. All 27 are equally important. That is also important to me. But we have made it easier to reach a decision,” he added.

