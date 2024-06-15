Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Germany detects 1,400 unauthorised entries ahead of Euros, Bild says

This content was published on
1 minute

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Border authorities in Germany, host nation of Euro 2024, detected 1,400 unauthorised entries and issued 173 arrest warrants in the week preceding the soccer tournament, according to German newspaper Bild.

Expanded border controls introduced temporarily for the championships prevented 900 people from entering the country between June 7 and June 13, the Sunday paper said.

“This shows that our measures are working. Above all, we want to identify and stop violent criminals early,” interior minister Nancy Faeser told the paper.

Bild did not say how many unauthorised entries into Germany are detected in a typical week.

Some 22,000 federal police officers are being deployed daily to ensure security at the tournament, the report said. “This is the largest operation in the history of the federal police,” said Faeser.

The expanded controls include Germany’s borders with Denmark, France and the Benelux countries, with travellers from within the Schengen area – who can usually move freely within that area – expected to be checked at airports and ports.

The temporary controls within the Schengen area are planned until July 19.

