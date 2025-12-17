The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Understanding the Blatten disaster
On May 28, 2025, the Birch Glacier collapsed under the huge weight of rocks from the crumbling Kleines Nesthorn mountain, wiping out the small village of Blatten in southern Switzerland. The disaster dominated discussions at an international landslide conference held in November in Lausanne, where over 60 experts gathered to understand how such an event unfolded — and how to anticipate the next one.

