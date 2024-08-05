Glencore Ordered to Pay $150 Million by Swiss in Criminal Probe

(Bloomberg) — Glencore Plc was ordered to pay $150 million for failing to take sufficient measures to prevent bribery over its acquisition of mining assets in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Swiss prosecutors said as they closed a four-year investigation into the case.

“Glencore’s failure to take all necessary and reasonable organizational measures” warranted a 2 million Swiss franc ($2.4 million) fine and the further $150 million in compensation, the Swiss Attorney-General’s Office said in a statement on Monday.

“Glencore is pleased to have resolved these investigations relating to past matters that occurred over 13 years ago,” Chairman Kalidas Madhavpeddi said in an emailed statement. “This resolves the last of the previously disclosed government investigations into historical misconduct.”

