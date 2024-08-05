Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Glencore Ordered to Pay $150 Million by Swiss in Criminal Probe

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — Glencore Plc was ordered to pay $150 million for failing to take sufficient measures to prevent bribery over its acquisition of mining assets in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Swiss prosecutors said as they closed a four-year investigation into the case. 

“Glencore’s failure to take all necessary and reasonable organizational measures” warranted a 2 million Swiss franc ($2.4 million) fine and the further $150 million in compensation, the Swiss Attorney-General’s Office said in a statement on Monday. 

“Glencore is pleased to have resolved these investigations relating to past matters that occurred over 13 years ago,” Chairman Kalidas Madhavpeddi said in an emailed statement. “This resolves the last of the previously disclosed government investigations into historical misconduct.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
49 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
28 Likes
23 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

How can Swiss biodiversity be protected?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR