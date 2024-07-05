Glencore’s Teck Coal Deal Is Said to Near Canada Approval

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Canada’s government is poised to approve Glencore Plc’s $6.9-billion acquisition of Teck Resources Ltd.’s metallurgical coal business with several stringent conditions, two sources with knowledge of the transaction told Bloomberg.

Ottawa was planning to approve the Glencore transaction on Thursday night, said the sources, who asked not to be named to discuss confidential matters. Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, Teck and Glencore had no immediate comment.

In the deal announced last fall, Swiss commodities trader Glencore will acquire a 77% stake in Teck’s coal business, while steelmakers Nippon Steel Corp. and Posco — which own minority stakes in Teck coal mines — will hold the rest.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government had been carefully reviewing the deal to ensure job protection and uphold environmental standards. The government also pledged to consult with the province of British Columbia — home to Teck’s steelmaking coal operations — during the regulatory review.

The two companies spent much of last year in a bitter public fight after Teck rejected an unsolicited $23 billion offer from Glencore, which proposed creating two new metals- and coal-focused companies. The Glencore offer, while unsuccessful, was enough to disrupt an earlier plan by Teck to spin off its coal business.

For Teck, the ultimate deal ended its struggle to find a solution for its mines that produce steelmaking coal after years of studying various options, while securing the cash it needs to fund its metals business.

Large mining takeovers by foreign companies have been a touchy topic in Canada ever since a wave of deals more than 15 years ago took out some of the country’s biggest players, including nickel miner Inco Ltd. and aluminum producer Alcan Inc. When BHP Group proposed a takeover of Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan in 2010, then-Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s government blocked the deal on the grounds that it wouldn’t be of “net benefit” to the country.

Teck’s BC coal mines have been under heightened scrutiny with pollution seeping into a watershed shared with Idaho and Montana becoming a sore spot for US relations — enough so that US President Joe Biden and Trudeau issued a joint statement last year committing to “reduce and mitigate” the impacts of water contamination in the region.

The Globe and Mail first reported the deal’s imminent approval on Thursday evening.

(Adds details, background.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.