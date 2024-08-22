Global Stocks Are on the Brink of an All-Time High: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A global gauge of stocks approached a record high as traders grew increasingly assured the Federal Reserve is on the cusp of delivering its first interest-rate cuts in more than four years.

MSCI’s All Country World index ticked up 0.2%, trading near its all-time record close on July 16. Europe’s Stoxx 600 index advanced 0.6% as Deutsche Bank AG rallied after predicting a boost to third-quarter results. US futures edged higher.

Growing expectations for US rate cuts have erased the market slump at the start of August that was sparked by recession fears in the US and a rapid unwind of the yen carry trade. Now, investors are focused on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole economic symposium on Friday for further evidence a September cut is coming.

Traders are back to pricing 100 basis points of easing this year after payroll revisions and Fed minutes reinforced the case for lower rates. Yields on 10-year Treasuries were steady at around 3.81%, while the dollar traded flat.

European data showed a mixed picture for the region’s economy.

French services expanded at the fastest pace in more than two years, while in Germany a composite PMI added to evidence that the country’s recovery has fizzled out. Britain’s private sector companies reported their strongest growth in four months alongside cooling price pressures.

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda, meanwhile, faces intense market scrutiny on Friday when he speaks to lawmakers, after the central bank’s hawkish signals contributed to the global market turmoil earlier this month.

In company news, shares of Deutsche Bank jumped more than 3%. The lender said it expects a €430 million ($479 million) boost to pretax profit in the third quarter after reaching agreements with more than 80 plaintiffs in a long-running dispute.

Key events this week:

ECB publishes account of July rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, existing home sales, S&P Global PMI, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

BOJ’s Kazuo Ueda to attend special session at Japan’s parliament to discuss July hike, Friday

US new home sales, Friday

Jerome Powell speaks in Jackson Hole, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 5:15 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1134

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3114

The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 145.74 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $60,884.21

Ether was little changed at $2,629.21

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.82%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.22%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 3.92%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $2,501.70 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Winnie Hsu, Mia Glass, Abhishek Vishnoi, David Ingles, Yvonne Man and Chiranjivi Chakraborty.

(Earlier version of the story corrected the day of Ueda’s meeting with lawmakers.)

