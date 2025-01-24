Global Stocks Rise as Trump Softens Tariff Stance: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Global stocks are ending the week at record highs after President Donald Trump appeared to soften his approach toward tariffs on China. The yen strengthened after the Bank of Japan raised interest rates.

The president said in an interview with Fox News that he would “rather not” use tariffs against the world’s second-largest economy. He has also, so far, held back from imposing tariffs on Europe, though he warned of levies against Canada and Mexico.

Signs that Trump is open to negotiation on trade has helped lift assets around the world under the shadow of a trade war, from stocks to currencies. Emerging-markets currencies are on course for their best week since July 2023. Europe’s benchmark Stoxx 600 index is on track for a fifth weekly advance after hitting a record. The dollar slipped to a one-month low as investors switched to higher-yielding assets.

“Markets appear to be shifting away from universal tariffs at least for now,” Deutsche Bank AG strategists led by Luis Costa wrote in a note. “This lag in implementation of tariffs also offers China an opportunity to negotiate and implement policy supports.”

US futures were steady after the S&P 500 scaled a fresh peak.

Meanwhile, the euro area’s private sector returned to growth in January, surprising analysts, with the Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index rising to 50.2.

Corporate earnings continue to trickle in. Ericsson AB shares plunged after the Swedish telecommunications equipment maker reported results that missed analysts’ estimates. Burberry Group Plc jumped after the maker of upmarket trench coats reported better-than-expected sales.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA shares slumped after the Italian lender launched a takeover bid for Mediobanca SpA, whose shares rose.

In Japan, the yen strengthened against the greenback, after the Bank of Japan raised interest rates for the first time since July.

Key events this week:

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, existing home sales, S&P Global Manufacturing & Services PMI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% as of 9:32 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.7%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.6%

The euro rose 0.9% to $1.0505

The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 155.33 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.7% to 7.2397 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.7% to $1.2442

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.3% to $105,508.11

Ether rose 4.6% to $3,399.07

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.63%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.57%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.63%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.2% to $78.43 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $2,775.05 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Winnie Hsu and Joanna Ossinger.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.