The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
Global trade

Lufthansa mulls importing its future Boeing aircraft via Switzerland

Lufthansa plans to import its future Boeing aircraft via Switzerland
Lufthansa, the parent company of SWISS, plans to import 100 Boeing jets from the US over the next seven years. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Lufthansa mulls importing its future Boeing aircraft via Switzerland
Listening: Lufthansa mulls importing its future Boeing aircraft via Switzerland

Lufthansa is considering buying new Boeing aircraft from the United States via Switzerland. This measure could reduce the US trade deficit with Switzerland and thus help the country to avoid punitive customs duties, according to a report in the Tages-Anzeiger.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The order from German airline Lufthansa, the parent company of SWISS, is for 100 Boeing jets, with a catalogue value of CHF21 billion ($26 billion), to be delivered over the next seven years. They will not be purchased in Malta or Ireland, but via Switzerland, reports the newspaper.

This measure could help to reduce the trade deficit between the US and Switzerland (which amounted to CHF48 billion in the first half of the year, gold deliveries included). Lufthansa had already considered this measure before, in order to circumvent any retaliatory customs duties imposed by the European Union.

+ What do 39% US tariffs mean for the Swiss economy?

Improving framework conditions

For its part, SWISS declined to comment, but pointed out that the airline’s CEO, Jens Fehlinger, had accompanied a Swiss delegation to the US: “The aim of the trip was to hold discussions at the political level in order to improve the customs policy framework, as previous negotiations had not led to the progress Switzerland had hoped for.”

More
Woman in front of comments

More

How should Switzerland respond to the US tariffs?

This content was published on After US President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on goods imported into the US on April 2, we wanted to hear your thoughts on how Switzerland should respond.

Read more: How should Switzerland respond to the US tariffs?

“The discussions focused in particular on the framework conditions for importing aircraft and the possible options for the Lufthansa Group, for SWISS, as well as for the United States and American companies,” said a SWISS spokesperson. “Statements on the content of these discussions and on the negotiations themselves are reserved for the competent government authorities.”

When questioned by the AWP news agency, Lufthansa did not elaborate on the information either, but said it was “generally-speaking clearly interested in SWISS’ long-term economic success. Fleet purchases are made by the Lufthansa Group in close collaboration with the airlines.”

Translated from French with DeepL/gw

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

Are you noticing or anticipating any changes in your life as a result of the tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump?

How do you think your life could be impacted by the US tariff policy? Let us know.

Join the discussion
2 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

What’s the smartest way for countries to compete for world-class research talent?

As the US slashes science funding and pressures universities, many researchers are considering a move. Should Switzerland try to entice them?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

Has your continent reached its peak or is there still potential for economic growth?

Some regions of the world are on an upward trajectory with the promise of a steadily improving future. Where do you live? And in which direction is your region or continent developing?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Blatten in Valais to be rebuilt in four years

More

Destroyed Swiss village of Blatten to be rebuilt within four years

This content was published on After the devastating landslide, Blatten in Valais should be standing again by 2029. Municipal president Matthias Bellwald confirmed the corresponding plans to the Keystone-SDA news agency on Wednesday, which he had presented at a municipal meeting the previous evening.

Read more: Destroyed Swiss village of Blatten to be rebuilt within four years
Small two-seater crashes into Lake Geneva: no injuries

More

Small plane crashes into Lake Geneva near Vevey

This content was published on A small two-seater plane crashed into Lake Geneva near Vevey on Tuesday afternoon. The two people on board were able to escape from the submerged aircraft without any injuries.

Read more: Small plane crashes into Lake Geneva near Vevey
Drafts for new banknote series available

More

Swiss National Bank publishes new banknote designs

This content was published on The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is working on a new series of banknotes on the theme of “Switzerland and its altitudes”. Twelve designs for the new series have been submitted and the public's opinion is now being sought.

Read more: Swiss National Bank publishes new banknote designs

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR