Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Goldman Sees Additional ECB Rate Cut After Trump Election Win

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — Goldman Sachs economists led by Sven Jari Stehn say that the economic fallout from another Donald Trump presidency will lead the European Central Bank to cut interest rates by an additional 25 basis points in July 2025. 

  • Deposit rate is now seen reaching 1.75%, down from 3.25% currently, according to note published Wednesday
  • Analysts also expect an extra quarter-point cut by the Swiss National Bank and the Riksbank
  • Projections left unchanged for Bank of England, Norges Bank
  • “Our analysis points to a 0.5% hit to real GDP in the euro area, ranging from 0.6% in Germany to 0.3% in Italy, with a moderate 0.4% hit to the UK,” according to note
  • “European inflation effects from Trump’s policy agenda are likely to be small, because we assume the European economies retaliate against limited US tariffs in the baseline and weaker demand limits any resulting inflationary pressures”
  • NOTE: Euro Parity in Play as Trump Win Spurs Biggest Drop Since 2016

–With assistance from James Hirai.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
306 Likes
201 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you emigrate for financial reasons?

Did life in Switzerland become unaffordable for you? Is that why you emigrated?

Join the discussion
59 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR