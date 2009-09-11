Government reduces carbon footprint

This content was published on September 11, 2009 1:38 PM Sep 11, 2009 - 13:38

Employees of the Swiss government have turned down the thermostat, are using less paper and making more business trips by train than plane.

These are a few of the results included in the latest environmental evaluation of the federal administration.

According to the report, the average government employee has reduced his or her carbon footprint by more than six per cent since 2006.



Energy and water consumption has fallen about 15 per cent while paper use is down 11 per cent.



There were also four per cent fewer business trips made by plane in the period evaluated, with train journeys increasing by 21 per cent.



The government wants to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by ten per cent by 2016.



swissinfo.ch and agencies

