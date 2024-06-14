Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Greek PM reshuffles cabinet after worse than expected EU vote result

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is to reshuffle his cabinet after his centre-right party performed worse than expected in the European Parliament election.

The new government’s composition will be announced by the government spokesman at 11:30 a.m. (0830 GMT), a statement by the prime minister’s office said.

Mitsotakis’ New Democracy party, which has led Greece since 2019, came first in Sunday’s EU election with 28.3% of the vote but missed a 33% target Mitsotakis had set during his pre-election campaign and was well below the 40% his party received in a June 2023 national election.

