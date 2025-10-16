Swiss health office urges at-risk groups to get Covid, flu vaccines

The coronavirus can still cause severe illness, even in people who have already been infected several times. Keystone-SDA

At-risk groups should be vaccinated against respiratory diseases such as influenza, Covid and respiratory syncytial virus, the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health said on Thursday. A national vaccination week is scheduled for November 10-15.

Influenza, Covid-19 and diseases caused by the respiratory syncytial virus often begin with symptoms similar to a cold, the public health office said in a statement. But these infections can develop into serious forms. People at risk are therefore urged to get vaccinated, said the authorities.

In the case of influenza, this applies to people over-65, pregnant women, people with chronic illnesses, and prematurely-born infants aged between six months and two years. Vaccination should be carried out before the start of the flu season, which is generally in mid-December.

Focus on prevention

The coronavirus can still cause severe illness, even in people who have already been infected several times. This is why the office recommends a booster vaccination for people at risk of complications: the elderly, pregnant women, people with certain pre-existing illnesses, or carriers of Down’s syndrome.

The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) can cause serious illness in newborns and infants. The public health office recommends that women be vaccinated during pregnancy or after the birth of their children. Vaccination is also recommended generally for people over 75 and people over 60 with chronic illnesses or a weakened immune system.

A national vaccination week is replacing the national flu vaccination day this year. Advice and vaccinations will be offered in participating doctors’ surgeries and pharmacies.

