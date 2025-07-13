The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Healthcare innovation

Prevention and tech could help save billions on Swiss healthcare costs, says Deloitte

Hospital workers.
By placing greater emphasis on prevention, healthcare spending in Switzerland could be reduced by CHF30 billion per year by 2040, according to a Deloitte Switzerland study. Keystone / Gaetan Bally
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Prevention and tech could help save billions on Swiss healthcare costs, says Deloitte
Listening: Prevention and tech could help save billions on Swiss healthcare costs, says Deloitte

Healthcare spending in Switzerland could rise steeply to more than CHF160 billion a year ($200 billion) by 2040, according to Deloitte Switzerland. But by focusing on prevention and technology, it would be possible to reduce the bill by CHF30 billion a year, according to the audit and consulting firm. However, not all specialists are convinced.

This content was published on
4 minutes
RTS

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

By placing greater emphasis on prevention, healthcare spending in Switzerland could be reduced by CHF30 billion per year by 2040, according to a Deloitte Switzerland study reported by Le Matin Dimanche. If nothing is done, the bill, which was CHF87 billion in 2019, will rise to CHF163.5 billion in 2040, the study shows.

With “a comprehensive reorientation of healthcare”, it is possible to mitigate the shock to CHF131.2 billion, the study adds. The savings come from a reduction in spending on therapy and rehabilitation. Deloitte used a model developed in the United States for its calculation, adapting it to Switzerland, based on 2019 data.

More

Divided doctors

Beyond simple lifestyle recommendations, Deloitte calls for prevention based on technological innovation: artificial intelligence, applications promoting healthy behaviors, DNA sequencing, etc.

All the professionals interviewed by the Sunday newspaper stress the importance of prevention in promoting health and combating skyrocketing costs. But some health experts are not totally supportive of this technological shift advocated by Deloitte.

+ Rising healthcare costs remain the greatest concern of Swiss residents

Idris Guessous, head physician at Geneva University Hospitals (HUG) and a member of the executive committee of the Swiss Society of General Internal Medicine, is convinced. He believes digital solutions are important at a time when human resources in the healthcare sector are scarce.

But Valérie D’Acremont, a physician and epidemiologist at Unisanté, warns against expensive technology whose value to patients is not always proven. And Professor Yannis Papadaniel of the Lausanne School of Social Work and Health (HETSL) shares similar skepticism. He reckons personalised medicine, based on genetic probabilities and requiring extensive infrastructure, is not a miracle solution.

More

Prevention: Switzerland lags

Although the topic of preventive medicine is increasingly a topic of political debate, Switzerland remains far from its stated ambition. Only 1.8% of healthcare costs were allocated to prevention in 2023, a proportion that has remained relatively stable since 2010, notes Le Matin Dimanche.

“We’re not only coming up against habits, but also rigid systems,” says Solange Peters, head of the Department of Medical Oncology at Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV). The problem with the Swiss healthcare system is also the lack of financial incentives to focus on prevention, other observers note.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Céline Stegmüller

Do you have Swiss ancestors? Are you planning to visit where they lived in Switzerland?

We’d love to hear more about your genealogical research.

Join the discussion
13 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Would you work for your municipality or country for free?

The Swiss militia system gives many people political responsibility but no salary. Would that be something for your country?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?

Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?

Join the discussion
23 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

The start of the holiday season means long traffic jams on the Gotthard

More

Gotthard traffic queue hits 11km at start of holiday season

This content was published on The start of the summer holidays saw a long traffic jam in front of the Gotthard tunnel on Saturday. Traffic jams between Erstfeld and Göschenen in canton Uri were up to 11 kilometres long early in the morning.

Read more: Gotthard traffic queue hits 11km at start of holiday season
Study: Rhine could become up to 4.2 degrees warmer by 2100

More

Rhine could warm by 4°C by 2100, scientists warn

This content was published on The water temperature of the Rhine River could rise by up to 4.2° degrees Celsius by the end of the century due to the warming planet, scientists warn.

Read more: Rhine could warm by 4°C by 2100, scientists warn
'Leopard 1 A5' combat tanks in Germany.

More

Switzerland eyes joining EU rearmament programme

This content was published on The Federal Council wants to explore the possibilities of joining the European Union’s €800-billion rearmament programme without compromising Swiss neutrality.

Read more: Switzerland eyes joining EU rearmament programme
Premiere for Swiss Air Force on French National Day

More

Premiere for Swiss Air Force on French National Day

This content was published on On July 14, the Swiss Air Force will take part in the traditional air parade in Paris to mark the French bank holidays with an F/A-18 fighter jet. This is a first for Switzerland.

Read more: Premiere for Swiss Air Force on French National Day

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR