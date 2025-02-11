What do you think about advanced health technologies such as freezing cord blood?
In 2019, the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health opened criminal proceedings against the private stem cell banking company, Cryo-Save. Our investigative podcast, Lost Cells, uncovers the human stories behind the promises and failures of high-tech health solutions such as freezing cord blood at birth for its potential use in medical treatment.
Do you have any experience with such solutions? What do you think the ethical challenges are? Do you think more or less regulation is needed and why?
Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
Hello, I sincerely believe that this would be an extraordinary advance in terms of stem cells, and in many cases it will make it possible to make progress in many diseases in the future. Of course, as with all advances, this has to be very carefully controlled, which is the only weak point - we've seen what the big laboratories have been able to do with messenger RNA.
Bonjour, je pense sincèrement que ça serait une avancée extraordinaire en ce qui concerne les cellules souches dans bien des cas il permettra dans l'avenir un certain nombre d'avancer dans beaucoup de maladies. Bien sûr comme dans toutes les avancées il faut que ceci soit très contrôlé, c'est le seul point faible on a bien vu ce que des gros laboratoires avait pu faire avec l'ARN messager.
I think that knowledge of the technique and uses of this procedure need to progress so I am in favour.
I imagine a use related to health problems, not for aesthetic medicine use except in serious and particular cases
Penso che la conoscenza della tecnica e degli usi di questa procedura devono progredire per cui sono favorevole.
Immagino un uso legato a problemi di salute, non ad uso di medicina estetica se non in gravi e particolari casi
I wish there was an old, frozen sample of my blood around. I have a rare disease, diagnosed by blood test about 10 years ago. But my first attack was about 10 years before that. And a blood test could prove it one way or another.
Blood tests on old, frozen samples of blood (from US military recruits) proved that multiple sclerosis is pretty much only seen in people who have been infected with Epstein-Barr virus.
Thanks so much for writing! I'm sorry to hear about the rare disease you're dealing with. In your case, you would have liked to use a blood sample to test to see if something changed in your blood between the first time you suffered from an attack to now? Just checking I understood correctly.
I do not see this as an urgent issue: there is much more in the medical field to discuss
Non mi sembra una tematica urgente: c'è ben altro nel settore medico da discutere
