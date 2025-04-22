Helvetia to Combine With Baloise to Form No. 2 Swiss Insurer

(Bloomberg) — Helvetia Holding AG agreed to combine with Baloise Holding AG to form Switzerland’s second-largest insurance group, marking one of the biggest deals in European finance this year.

Baloise investors will receive 1.0119 new Helvetia shares for each Baloise share, after adjusting for planned dividends, according to a statement Tuesday. The deal values Baloise at about 8.4 billion Swiss francs ($10.4 billion) based on the firms’ latest closing prices, while Helvetia had a market capitalization of 9.6 billion francs as of last week. Bloomberg News reported earlier that the companies had been exploring a possible combination.

Shares of Baloise were up as much as 4.6% early Tuesday in Zurich, while Helvetia shares climbed as much as 4.9%.

The transaction adds to a wave of dealmaking across different parts of the European finance industry. Last month, a consortium backed by Allianz SE agreed to acquire German life insurance consolidator Viridium Group for €3.5 billion ($4 billion) including debt. There have also been a number of potential deals brewing in Italy, including UniCredit SpA’s pursuit of Banco BPM SpA and Commerzbank AG, as well as Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA’s bid for Mediobanca SpA.

Cost Savings

Helvetia’s combination with Baloise will result in 350 million Swiss francs of annual cost savings, the insurers said in the statement. The cost savings will include layoffs, though it’s not yet clear how many jobs will be cut, Helvetia Chief Executive Officer Fabian Rupprecht told reporters Tuesday. The firms expect roughly 500 million to 600 million Swiss francs of integration costs in the coming years, most of which will be incurred by 2028.

The combined firm, to be called Helvetia Baloise Holding Ltd., will have a business volume of around 20 billion Swiss francs across 8 countries. It will be Switzerland’s second-largest insurer with a combined market share of about 20% across its business lines of life, property and casualty insurance, according to the statement.

The deal terms imply that the combined group will be 53% owned by Helvetia shareholders and 47% owned by Baloise investors. The merged entity will have its headquarters in Basel, the city Baloise is named after. Helvetia’s Rupprecht will be CEO, while Baloise Chairman Thomas von Planta is set to have the same position in the merged group.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter, pending approval by shareholders of both firms at meetings on May 23. Helvetia’s biggest investor Patria Genossenschaft has pledged to vote in favor of the deal.

Baloise will not start a 100 million-franc share buyback program that had been announced in March, von Planta told reporters Tuesday. He declined to comment on discussions with Baloise’s second-largest shareholder, Cevian Capital, which holds a 5.1% stake. A representative for Cevian had no immediate comment.

Cevian had been pushing Baloise to focus on its core Swiss business and sell other assets, Bloomberg News has reported. The activist investor’s agitation had prompted European insurers to study whether they would want to bid for Baloise or parts of its business if they come up for sale, people familiar with the matter said in November.

Morgan Stanley was lead financial adviser to Baloise, which also worked with UBS Group AG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. advised Helvetia.

