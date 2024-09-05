‘Inclusion initiative’ submitted to Swiss Federal Chancellery

According to the campaigners, people in Switzerland with disabilities experience considerable discrimination in everyday life, whether at home, at work or on public transport. Keystone-SDA

Civil society groups handed in 108,000 signatures for their "inclusion initiative" to the Federal Chancellery in Bern on Thursday. The initiative aims to remove obstacles for people with disabilities so they can freely choose where they work and live in Switzerland.

According to the campaigners, people with disabilities experience considerable discrimination in everyday life, whether at home, at work or on public transport.

The initiative seeks what people without disabilities take for granted: to decide how to shape their own lives. This is only possible, they say, by enshrining in the constitution adaptation measures that remove barriers.

The inclusion initiative was supported by the Association for an Inclusive Switzerland, together with disability and human rights organizations.

