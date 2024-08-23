Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Identities

Two-thirds of terror suspects in Western Europe are teenagers

Two thirds of terror suspects in Western Europe are teenagers
Two-thirds of terror suspects in Western Europe are teenagers. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Two-thirds of terror suspects in Western Europe are teenagers
Listening: Two-thirds of terror suspects in Western Europe are teenagers

Terrorists are becoming younger. This trend can also be seen in Switzerland, says expert Peter Neumann. He describes a new type of self-radicalised young attacker, which he calls Tiktok terrorists.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

For a book that will be published in September, the professor of security studies at King’s College in London recorded all those arrested on suspicion of terrorism in Western Europe since October 2023. Two-thirds of the almost 60 people are teenagers aged between 13 and 19.

“This is new. Ten years ago, this age group was an exception, now it’s the rule,” Neumann told the Neue Zürcher Zeitung on Friday. In addition, these suspects are becoming radicalised online, without even a person such as a preacher to provide the final impetus for the act.

+ Teenager arrested in Zurich after stabbing of Orthodox Jewish man

The radicalisation begins on large platforms such as Tiktok and Instagram and later shifts to closed groups on platforms such as Telegram.

“The new pattern can also be seen in Switzerland,” he said. As examples, he cited the perpetrator who stabbed an orthodox Jew in Zurich in March and the arrests in Schaffhausen and Thurgau at Easter.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
43 Likes
47 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
25 Likes
19 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Laurent Freixe

More

Nestlé appoints Laurent Freixe as new boss

This content was published on Swiss food multinational Nestlé has surprisingly appointed a new CEO. Laurent Freixe will take over from Mark Schneider on September 1.

Read more: Nestlé appoints Laurent Freixe as new boss

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR