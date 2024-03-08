India, four-nation European bloc to sign trade deal on March 10 – Economic Times

(Reuters) – India and a small group of European nations are likely to sign a trade pact on March 10 in which New Delhi has sought a $100 billion investment commitment from the bloc, the Economic Times reported on Friday.

The European Free Trade Association (EFTA) – which includes Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Switzerland, nations not part of the European Union – has been in talks with India for a trade deal on goods, services, and investment promotion.

Under the deal, India is considering duty cuts on limited gold imports from Switzerland, the Economic Times said.

India’s Commerce Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.