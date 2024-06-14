Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
India, Saudi Arabia to Send Senior Envoys to Ukraine Summit

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — The Swiss government confirmed that China won’t send a diplomat to a two-day summit on Ukraine, while India and Saudia Arabia will send senior officials to the June 15-16 meeting. 

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud will be in Lucerne, according to an attendee list published by the Swiss government. South Africa will send a lower-level envoy, while Brazil will dispatch an observer, the list showed. 

Russia made clear from the start it won’t participate in the meeting, which aims to forge a consensus among countries from the Global South to Ukraine’s war objectives. In order to secure sufficient support, leaders and officials will seek agreement on nuclear and food security and returning civilians to Ukraine. 

In total, 57 heads of state or government will appear in Lucerne, the Swiss government said. These include western leaders such as US Vice President Kamala Harris, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Olaf Scholz. Argentina’s president, Javier Milei, is also coming.

 

 

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

