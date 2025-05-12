The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
International cooperation

Kosovo president to make first state visit to Switzerland

Kosovo's President arrives in Switzerland for a state visit
Kosovo's President arrives in Switzerland for a state visit Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Kosovo president to make first state visit to Switzerland
Listening: Kosovo president to make first state visit to Switzerland

Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani Sadriu is coming to Switzerland on a state visit at the invitation of the federal government. The Swiss government wants to honour and deepen the close and diverse relations between Switzerland and Kosovo.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Kosovan president will be in Switzerland on May 21 and 22. She will be accompanied by her husband Prindon Sadriu, as announced by the Federal Department of Finance (FDF) on Monday. On the first day of their visit, the couple will be received with military honours by all seven members of the Swiss federal government on the Federal Square.

This will be followed by official speeches and a political exchange. Economic dialogue, the Swiss presence in Kosovo and issues relating to security and migration will be discussed. Topics will also include Russia’s war against Ukraine and transatlantic relations, according to the FDF.

The Swiss delegation at the official talks consists of President Karin Keller-Sutter, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, Justice Minister Beat Jans and Defence Minister Martin Pfister. On Thursday, Keller-Sutter and Osmani Sadriu will visit an industrial company in eastern Switzerland, among other places.

Osmani Sadriu is the first Kosovan head of state to make a state visit to Switzerland. In 2008, Switzerland was one of the first countries to recognise Kosovo as an independent country. Around 160,000 people belong to the Kosovar diaspora in Switzerland.

Switzerland has been involved in the international peacebuilding mission Kosovo Force (Kfor) since 1999. According to the Swiss government, this is the Swiss Armed Forces’ largest peacebuilding mission.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content

Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
13 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
21 Likes
41 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Geraldine Wong Sak Hoi

How do you feel about countries shipping their rubbish abroad?

Waste trafficking causes serious health and environmental problems mainly in low-income countries. Should waste imports be banned?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Park of Rachmaninoff villa in Hertenstein LU becomes accessible

More

Public gain access to park of Rachmaninoff villa in Lucerne

This content was published on The canton of Lucerne is opening the park of Villa Senar in Hertenstein LU to the public from 15 May. The Russian composer Serge Rachmaninoff lived in the building on Lake Lucerne from 1932 to 1939.

Read more: Public gain access to park of Rachmaninoff villa in Lucerne
Roche invests 700 million in a plant in North Carolina

More

Roche invests $700 million in North Carolina plant

This content was published on Swiss pharmaceutical and diagnostics giant Roche pledged on Monday to inject at least $700 million into the construction of a new plant in the United States.

Read more: Roche invests $700 million in North Carolina plant

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR