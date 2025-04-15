Inside Geneva: multilateralism, the Global South and the future
On Inside Geneva this week, we ask whether the United Nations (UN) and multilateralism have a future.
Inside Geneva
“Is the UN anachronistic? I mean, it was formed after the Second World War. Obviously, it’s getting a little bit dusty,” says political analyst Daniel Warner.
Younger generations from the Global South tell us where
they see the UN’s flaws.
“The countries of the Global North have not stood up to the ideals that they have created in an equitable manner. It’s simply like preaching water and drinking wine,” says Pratyush Sharma from the Global South Centre of Excellence in Dehli.
“The United Nations Security Council is absolutely inefficient in dealing with the reality of people, especially from the Global South,” continues Marilia Closs from Plataforma CIPÓ in Brazil.
“The Global South cannot exist on its own. Likewise the Global North also cannot exist on its own,” says Olumide Onitekun from the Africa Policy and Research Institute in Nigeria.
But the UN was created for very good reasons.
“When you think about the end of the Second World War and how the UN was created, the world was so sick and tired of war, they wanted it to end. It’s a different mindset. You know, it just makes me think, is that what we’re going to need?” says Dawn Clancy, UN journalist in New York.
Can the UN survive? Join host Imogen Foulkes on our Inside Geneva podcast to find out.
Find out more about the ‘Inside Geneva’ podcast and our other Swiss podcasts in English here.
