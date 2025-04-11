The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
International Geneva

Switzerland and 35 other members declare support for WTO

Switzerland and 35 other members declare their love for the WTO
Switzerland and 35 other members declare their love for the WTO Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland and 35 other members declare support for WTO
Listening: Switzerland and 35 other members declare support for WTO

Switzerland and 35 other members have recommitted themselves to honouring the rules of the Geneva-based World Trade Organization (WTO).

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In a declaration to mark the 30th anniversary of the institution under attack from US President Donald Trump, they reaffirm their support for a predictable global trading system.

In the face of these difficulties, “our collective commitment to the principles of the WTO and to maintaining open trade is more crucial than ever”, they said in a communication dated Wednesday and relayed at a meeting on Thursday.

+ Can the WTO live up to its mission?

In particular, they deplore “the rise of protectionism”. Neither the United States nor any other EU member state is associated with this declaration, which is led by Switzerland and Singapore.

+ Trump tariff shock: how Switzerland is positioning itself

Several countries, including China, have accused the United States of violating the rules of the WTO in the series of tariffs announced by President Trump. On Thursday, Washington repeated to the WTO in Geneva that it was merely applying the national security clause laid down by its members. A response that did not convince Beijing.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey on this page to help us understand your needs.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Is your place of origin, your Heimatort, important to you?

Every Swiss citizen has a Heimatort, a place of origin, but many have never visited theirs. What’s your relationship with your Heimatort? What does it mean to you?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Swiss population has negative image of Trump according to survey

More

Swiss population has negative view of Trump

This content was published on The majority of Swiss respondents painted a negative picture of US President Donald Trump, according to a survey. Women were even more critical of him than men.

Read more: Swiss population has negative view of Trump
Fewer twins after artificial insemination

More

Fewer Swiss twins after artificial insemination

This content was published on Multiple births following artificial insemination in Switzerland have fallen sharply over the last 20 years, shrinking from 17.4% in 2002 to 2.8% in 2023.

Read more: Fewer Swiss twins after artificial insemination

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR