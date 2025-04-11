Switzerland and 35 other members declare support for WTO

In a declaration to mark the 30th anniversary of the institution under attack from US President Donald Trump, they reaffirm their support for a predictable global trading system.
In the face of these difficulties, “our collective commitment to the principles of the WTO and to maintaining open trade is more crucial than ever”, they said in a communication dated Wednesday and relayed at a meeting on Thursday.
Several countries, including China, have accused the United States of violating the rules of the WTO in the series of tariffs announced by President Trump. On Thursday, Washington repeated to the WTO in Geneva that it was merely applying the national security clause laid down by its members. A response that did not convince Beijing.
Translated from French by DeepL/ts
How we work
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey on this page to help us understand your needs.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.