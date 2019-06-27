Walking free: the two men had been investigated on suspicion of corruption and the misappropriation of public interests (Keystone)

Two people have been released after having been arrested in May in a corruption case involving the awarding of publicly funded contracts in February 2018.

The two individuals – the head of security at Geneva airport and the director of the (unnamed) Geneva security company – were arrested last month and investigated on suspicion of corruption and the misappropriation of public interests.

The arrests were made shortly before the publication of a report by the Court of Auditors in which it found numerous shortcomings in the tendering procedure for airport security services. In particular, the evaluations of some experts had been changed without their knowledge, criticized the authority.

Last week the deputy security chief of Geneva airport was also arrested. The prosecution did not want to comment on the reason of the arrest. The investigation in the affair continues.





Keystone-SDA/ts

